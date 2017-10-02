Rainer Maria called it a day back in 2006, just months after releasing their record Catastrophe Keeps Us Together. It would take eight years for the trio to make a live reunion, which did eventually turn into conversations about new music. This summer finally brought that formal, official return with the awesomely powerful new self-titled LP out on Polyvinyl Records. Need proof of that power? Check out the track Suicides and Lazy Eyes and grab it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download Rainer Maria’s “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” here