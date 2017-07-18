Movie soundtrack aficionado Randy Newman has returned for his 11th solo studio album, his first in almost a decade. Adults will know him for his contributions for The Natural and Parenthood, the 90’s kids will know him from just about any Pixar movie, and everyone should get to know about his prosperous solo career. “Sonny Boy,” the second single to be released, illustrates the plight of the blues musician Sonny Boy Williamson and having his identity/songs stolen from him. Randy Newman taps into his own version of the blues, accompanied with his trademark whimsical storytelling sure to bring about some chuckles. Dark Matter is set to release August 4th. Items ordered from Nonesuch will feature a limited number print signed by Randy Newman himself.