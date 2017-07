In these trying times, it’s always nice to let the lead out, and what better way than to let out your inner punk through The Replacement’s brand new live album? The 1986 set showcases the band’s raw power from their prime and features 29 tracks, including the band’s signature songs as well covers of Kiss and The Beatles. This will be the band’s first live record since 1985’s Shit Hits the Fan, a treat long overdue for us fans. Grab it Oct. 6.