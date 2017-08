Robert Plant has announced Carry Fire, his 11th solo LP, and once again pulls together his band the Sensational Space Shifters. For those never-ending Led Zeppelin questions, there is at least a reference here, as the May Queen was mentioned in “Stairway To Heaven”. Says Plant,

“It’s about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.

Carry Fire arrives Oct 13 via Nonesuch/Warner Bros.