Former Philadelphian – and now Nashvillian – Ron Gallo is on the cusp of releasing his new album HEAVY META on 2/3/17, a top notch set of tracks that touch on the singer-songwriter’s frustrations with humanity and the difficulties he’s faced over the last few years. Ron returns to Louisville on 2/19 for a show at Zanzabar.

Grab the advance track “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” while you can, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” by Ron Gallo