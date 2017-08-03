After a six year hiatus, Robert Shwartzman brought Rooney back to life in 2016 with the Washed Away LP. Quick on the heels, and with a drive to continue a steady pace, the indie-pop vehicle that gave us “Blue Side,” “I’m Shakin’,” and “When Did Your Heart Go Missing” in the 00’s, take their sound further into the future with the new El Cortez EP, titled after the Las Vegas hotel they lived in while recording. Shwartzman spoke with Kyle Meredith about this new edition of Rooney, the stories behind the songs, and his latest film projects.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Second Chances” below!