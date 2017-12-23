6-8am: American Routes With Nick Spitzer

American Routes celebrates the holiday with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront Hanukkah Special

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Christmas Mix with Mark Murdock

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel

4pm-7pm: Relics Christmas with Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981! Today listen for Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide. Today, it’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Blues Party Christmas with Kevin Yazell

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse Christmas

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.