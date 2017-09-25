On her fourth record, 1997’s A Few Small Repairs, Shawn Colvin hit pay dirt thanks to the single “Sunny Came Home.” She would go on to win the Grammy for Record of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sunny Came Home”), and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the single “Get Out of This House.” Colvin took a few moments to recount some of the history surrounding those times in this interview with Kyle Meredith, as well as an update on what to expect from her next.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer for the 20th Anniversary Edition below!