Shearwater spent the bulk of last year touring their Jet Plane and Oxbow LP, a top 10 favorite around here, so we were pretty excited to see a live album come from those shows. The Sky Is A Blank Screen features 12 heightened versions of choice cuts from the run, and the entire collection is now available on the band’s Bandcamp page, and embedded for your convenience right here.

The Sky Is A Blank Screen by Shearwater

