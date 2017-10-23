Formed in Stockholm by childhood friends, Shout Out Louds found an international audience during the early 2000s with their peppy Swedish pop. The group’s high-energy, ultra-melodic sound and action-packed live presence was in place from the very beginning, and has continued ever since. Back with their fifth release Ease My Mind, sees the band delivering an album that’s a bit more guitar-driven and full of dreamy indie pop tunes like Porcelain. Grab it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download Shout Out Louds “Porcelain” here