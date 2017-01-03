For a band known for their live prowess, Sleater-Kinney have never released a live record, but with 2015’s comeback LP, No Cities To Love, we saw the trio globetrotting the continents with rave reviews following their every move. One of those shows has been tapped to be the special child that will be sent out into the world as a testament of the tour. Live In Paris was recorded March 20, 2015 in La Cigale, and as you’ll hear from the single, it sounds like a band rejuvenated and in control. That’s a great thing, because we need them more than ever.