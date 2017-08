Slothrust, the grungy, blues-inspired trio from New York that blew us away during their most recent Louisville stop, are continuing their seemingly never-ending tour, and to keep the wheels moving, they have just dropped an unreleased track from their 2016 LP Everyone Else. In “Milking the Snake,” the band channel their inner Black Sabbath with hints of Nirvana, enough to keep us looking forward to whatever comes next.