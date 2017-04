For Somi’s new LP, Petite Afrique, the jazz artist took a look at her adopted home of Harlem and it’s gentrification, immigration, and history. Along with the infectious grooves and unique rhythms, it’s built into one of the most satisfying releases of 2017.

Somi spoke with Kyle Meredith about the album’s themes and songwriting, which you can listen to above. Then listen to “Black Enough” below.