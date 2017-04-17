Son Lux had already been planning songs ahead of their scheduled studio time this past November. But when the election happened, all of that was scrapped. With a shared focus and musical target, the trio channeled their anger, frustration, and – ultimately – their desire to push forward into new songs. The results are the Remedy EP (May 12). Ryan Lott spoke with Kyle Meredith about the sessions, and stories behind the tracks.

Listen to the interview above and check out the single, “Dangerous,” below.