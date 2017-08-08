Though they’ve been busy with film projects and a collaborative LP with Franz Ferdinand, there hasn’t been a new Sparks album since 2008. That ends with the upcoming Hippopotamus, a collection of unique, quirky, and imaginative pop songs that challenge their legendary catalog as much as celebrate all of the reasons we love them. Ron & Russell Mael spoke with Kyle Meredith about the record, and backstories on a pair of it’s songs.

You can listen to the interview above and then check out “Edit Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)” below!