I first discovered Beth Orton on the 2002 Daybreaker record, unaware at the moment that she had been making music for several years before. But from that day on, I was a fan and always rush to hear anything that she releases. Her 2016 album Kidsticks ranks up there at the top and finds her in the electronic world again, but pairing it her style of songwriting that has graced her last few discs. It’s a perfect marriage.