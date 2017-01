My Morning Jacket may be between albums right now, but that hasn’t slowed any of the members down. Most of the guys ended up backing Ray Lamontagne as his backing band last year, and there were a couple of solo records, too. One of those came from guitarist Carl Broemel, who hadn’t taken a solo outing since 2010’s All Birds Say. Whatever the reasons for taking the time, it’s made for a great collection called 4th of July.