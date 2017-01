The four years spent between Regina Spektor’s 2012 LP, What We Saw From The Cheap Seats, and the new Remember Us To Life, was spent taking care of a couple of major events; a new marriage and then in 2014, the birth of their first child. So obviously, there are some bigger themes on her mind, including parenthood, love, and time. It was that last theme that she and I fell upon during a recent call.