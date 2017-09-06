St. Vincent is following up “New York,” the first single to her just announced 6th LP Masseduction, with the playfully titled “Los Ageless”. Unlike the piano ballad that gave us our first taste, this 2nd listen is an uptempo, glitchy, dance number, though skewed through the Annie Clark lens. It’s a plea, which seems to be a theme, something raw and possibly regretful. It’s also another example of why she’s one of the most exciting artists in the game right now.

St. Vincent will be at the Kentucky Center for the Arts Nov. 21.