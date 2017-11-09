St. Vincent plays the KCA on Nov. 21!

If St. Vincent’s last 5 albums hadn’t convinced you that she was one of the most important artists of our day, the just released Masseduction should seal the deal. Balancing huge hooks with unannounced detours, both musically and lyrically, it’s at once one of the catchiest and craziest records of the year. Annie Clark spoke with Kyle Meredith about writing the record, her activities between LPs, and being the subject of tabloid culture.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Los Ageless” below!

And Kyle’s previous interviews with Annie: