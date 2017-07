The Struts are strutting their way into becoming a household name, after a successful debut LP, popular EP’s to follow, and opening for the almighty Guns n’ Roses, they are ready to tackle another record, and continue their streak. “One Night Only” is a powerful anthem, while still remaining soft around the edges. We’re still waiting on an official album announcement, but you can go ahead and look forward to catching them Oct 21 at Rupp Arena when they open for Foo Fighters.