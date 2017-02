It isn’t as easy to find great rock and roll as it use to be. Something solid, loud, fast, and most importantly, fun. But if The Struts have anything to say about that, we won’t have that problem any longer. The new gods of glam came roaring out of the gate with fist pumping, shout-out-loud choruses that keep you on your feet, and inspire you to be a better person. Let me introduce you to their lead singer, Luke Spiller.