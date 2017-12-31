6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8am-10am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10am-11am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11am-12pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2017!

–BEST PARTY SONGS OF ALL TIME (NOON-9pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day counting down your favorite party jams!

–WFPK NEW YEAR’S PLAYER’S BALL (9pm – 1am)

DJs Woodrow On The Radio and Matt Anthony live from Headliners with Zach Longoria Project and special guests taking the stage at 10:00 for a live set of 70’s soul on the radio to ring in the New Year! You can attend this event. More info here.

1am-4am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.