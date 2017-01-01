6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8am-10am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10am-11am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11am-12pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2016!

12pm-1pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

1pm-3pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3pm-5pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

A locally produced reggae show that features more than just Marley!

5pm-8pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998. Tonight, it’s the annual Year End Special where Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2016!

HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL (8– 11pm)

New Year’s tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

Old time bluegrass and country music at its finest!

11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12am-4am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.