6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha
8am-10am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan
10am-11am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera
11am-12pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto
12pm-1pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto
Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.
1pm-3pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony
A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.
3pm-5pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka
A locally produced reggae show that features more than just Marley!
5pm-8pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young
Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.
8pm-11pm: Sunday Bluegrass With Berk Bryant
Old time bluegrass and country music at its finest!
11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans
12am-4am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.