Sylvan Esso, who play a sold out show tonight at the Mercury Ballroom, say they definitely felt the pressure going into their 2nd LP, What Now, especially after their debut became a runaway hit. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn spoke with Kyle Meredith about overcoming the anxiety, the story behind “Die Young”, and how the political climate effected their writing.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Die Young” and “Radio” below!