We’ve got a musical recipe for your Thanksgiving Day on 91.9 WFPK, as we re-broadcast some of our favorite Live Lunches of the year and more!

6-8am – American Routes

We pay tribute to the late Fats Domino with our favorite of the New Orleans piano man’s Imperial releases. And a visit with Tedeschi Trucks Band!

8-9am – Woody’s Roadhouse Thanksgiving Special

Classic food songs done up in that honkin’, twangin’ roadhouse style!

9am-10am – Elton John: Diamonds

A brand new interview with Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin interspersed with songs off the new collection, Diamonds!

10-11am – Sound Opinions Tom Petty Special – Tom Petty was a master of the perfect three-chord pop song and an icon of American music. Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot pay tribute to the late Florida rocker.

11am-12pm – Tom Petty – Live and Kickin’ It – a showcase of some of Tom’s legendary live performances.

Noon-6pm – Live Lunch Marathon

12:00 – Paul Thorn

12:45 – Andrea Davidson

1:30 – Susto

2:15 – James Lindsey

3:00 – The Cunning

3:45 – Joan Shelley

4:30 – Ben Sollee and KY Native

5:15 – The Weeks

6-8pm – World Cafe

A special interview and performance with Jack Johnson!

8-9pm – Sound Opinions Turkey Pardon

Every year, a turkey is saved from its Thanksgiving dinner fate by a presidential pardon. In that gracious spirit, Jim and Greg give their own Turkey Pardons. They share their picks of lousy artists who still had one redeemable musical moment.

9pm-12am – FPK’s After Dark With Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie! Tonight music from Istanbul the most popular city in Turkey.

12am–1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.