Post-punk Montreal, Canada quartet Ought began in 2011, taking heavy cues from their city’s thriving underground scene. The band merged the frenetic energy of dance party pop with the politics and urgency of the D.I.Y. scene. They mix influences from both high-energy mid-’90s emo bands and airy, early college rock acts like the Feelies and Talking Heads, shifting from sharp angles and stuttering counterpoint to softer edges and chiming flow. The band is set to release their new album Room Inside The World in Feb 2018 on Merge Records. You can catch the band in action at Zanzabar this Friday (11/10) appearing with Waxahatchee. Here with a taste of their upcoming album is the new single These 3 Things. This is Ought , The Opening Act.

