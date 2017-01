The Shins song “Dead Alive” wasn’t just a Halloween treat, it was also the first single to a then unannounced LP. But this morning brought a 2nd single, “Name For You,” and the official announcement of the next album. They’ve named it Heartworms, and though James Mercer sings “What’s in a name” in the new cut, I can’t help but wonder exactly where that title came from. I’m sure we’ll find out soon, but in the meantime, dig on this pleasant piece of pop.