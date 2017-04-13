6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Talib Kweli

2pm – Wax Fang (Victory Laps Album Listening Party tonight at Against The Grain)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Bombadil (tonight at Zanzabar)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

On today’s episode of the World Cafe, Chicano Batman joins us in the studio for a special session of Latin Roots and a chat about Latin identity in America and the politically charged Tropicalia roots of their message.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Mavis Staples

As a member of her family group The Staple Singers and as a solo artist, Mavis Staples has used her huge voice to power the Civil Rights Movement and inspire generations. The gospel and soul legend joins Jim and Greg for an intimate discussion of her life and career.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.