6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Flaming Lips

2pm – Howell Dawdy premieres a new song! (Album Release is this Friday at Kaiju Bar)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

On a special Nashville Session on the World Cafe, Ann Powers welcomes Charlie Worsham.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Spring Record Review Round-Up & Honeyblood

Jim and Greg give their take on several of the biggest new records, from Spoon to Mastodon, in this Review Roundup. Plus, a conversation with Scottish duo Honeyblood.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.