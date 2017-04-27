6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – The Jayhawks (playing tonight at Headliners!)

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Jack Johnson

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Wesley Stace (tonight with The Jayhawks at Headliners)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Legendary country singer Jessi Colter has had an interesting life as a successful recording artist and wife to Waylon Jennings, all of which she recounts in her book, An Outlaw and a Lady. Also, a special Latin Roots segment featuring Rahsaan.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Drive-By Truckers & Opinions on Kendrick Lamar & Resistance Radio

Drive-By Truckers have tackled politics and social issues in their music for decades, but never more strongly than on their latest album, American Band. Members Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood join Jim and Greg to talk about the record and perform acoustically in front of an audience. Plus, reviews of the new record from rapper Kendrick Lamar and the Danger Mouse-produced album inspired by The Man in the High Castle.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.