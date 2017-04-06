6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – Kyle will debut a new Wax Fang song from their soon-to-be released Victory Laps album!

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Jose Gonzalez

2pm – Marty Stuart (this Saturday at Headliners)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Instrumental masters and a favorite backing band for many Nashville musicians, Steelism take the spotlight in a live set for this week’s Nashville Session.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

SXSW 2017

Every spring, Jim and Greg head to Austin, Texas for the sprawling SXSW Music Conference. This week, they report back on their favorite musical discoveries of the festival.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.