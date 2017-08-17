6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with BNQT

2pm – Interview with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

While the two members of folk-pop duo Overcoats aren’t actually related, their songwriting kinship and uncanny ability to harmonize suggests musical sisterhood is thicker than blood. Overcoats join the Cafe’s Talia Schlanger to perform songs off their first full-length album, Young.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Steve Earle, Glen Campbell & Opinions on Vic Mensa

Over his decades long career, Steve Earle has been many things – songwriter, novelist, actor, activist. But for his latest record, So You Wannabe An Outlaw, he went back to the foundation he started from: outlaw country. Steve joins Jim and Greg to talk about about those early influences and how he sees his duty as a songwriter. He also performs a special solo set in front of a live audience at the Goose Island Tap Room in Chicago. Plus, a review of the debut album from Chicago rapper Vic Mensa and a tribute to the late Glen Campbell.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.