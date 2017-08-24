6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today’s focus is Pentley Holmes appearing tomorrow at The New Albany Bicentennial Concert Series.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Sheryl Crow

2pm – Interview with Company of Thieves (Sept. 13th at Zanzabar)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5pm – Small Time Napoleon stops by to talk about their Album Release show this Saturday at Kentucky Center For The Arts.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Jake La Botz has been as been a roofer, factory worker, actor and a heroin addict. Now clean and sober, he lives in Nashville and teaches meditation among his many artistic pursuits. He works his life experiences into the songs on his latest release, Sunnyside – a blues album with an edge. Jake La Botz performs on the next World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

One-Person Bands & Opinions on Randy Newman & Downtown Boys

Certain artists are perfectionists at heart, and if you want something done right, do it yourself. This week, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite One-Person Bands – artists who have recorded albums playing all the instruments themselves. Plus, Jim and Greg will review new releases from songwriter Randy Newman and punk rockers Downtown Boys.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.