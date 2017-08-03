6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

11am – Ron Whitehead will be premiering a new track from his CD, The Storm Generation Manifesto

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Moon Taxi (at Iroquois Amphitheatre Aug. 19)

2:00pm – Interview with Rooney

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Kurt Deemer Band (tonight at The Mag Bar)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Mexico’s Café Tacvba are considered one of the most groundbreaking bands of the rock en espanol movement. Café Tacvba performs and talks about the musical diversity that defined their seminal album Re and continues through their latest Jei Beibei on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Penelope Spheeris & Opinions on Arcade Fire

Penelope Spheeris has directed some of the most influential movies about music of all time, from Wayne’s World to all three installments of The Decline of Western Civilization films. Jim and Greg talk with Penelope about the 25th anniversary of Wayne’s World, her fascinating path as a director, and the legacy of her films. Plus, Jim and Greg review the latest album from Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire and Jim puts a quarter into the Desert Island Jukebox.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

9pm – Members of Brenda and Cereal Glyphs will be stopping by to talk about Cereal Glyphs’ record release this Saturday at American Turners Club.

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.