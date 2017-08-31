6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today’s spotlight is on Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery opening for Brooks Ritter tomorrow at Zanzabar.
11am – Mike Nilsson from the Tom Waits Tribute happening this weekend at Highland Tap Room called “Louisville Waits”
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
1:30 – The Speed of Sound with CJ Ramone
2pm – Interview with Benjamin Booker
3p-6pm – Mel Fisher
4pm – Hermanos Latin Fusion Band (playing at WorldFest this weekend on the Belvedere!)
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Robyn Hitchcock has a bit of a ghost fixation – he channeled that and his sense of “radical empathy” into writing songs about famous women in history such as Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Platt for his self-titled latest album. The London native discusses that, and his recent move to Nashville.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Melvins & Billy Bragg
The Melvins were an inspiration to the ’90s alternative explosion, but the band’s unclassifiable sound and uncommercial stance set them apart. In a frank discussion with Jim and Greg, the Melvins reflect on their career and bust myths about the grunge scene. Plus, singer-songwriter Billy Bragg makes the case for the 1950s skiffle craze as the origin of guitar rock and punk sensibilities in the UK.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
10pm – WUOL’s Sara Soltau stops by to talk about her Cassette Release at Decca on Sept. 3rd!
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.