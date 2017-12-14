6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Louisville’s Curio Key Club is today’s focus. They open for Zach Longoria Project at Zanzabar on Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Emily Haines is the lead singer of the rock and roll band Metric. But on her new solo album Choir of the Mind, there are no wailing guitars. The spotlight shines directly on her singing and the work-of-art that is her songwriting. Emily Haines performs solo, seated at the piano, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Best Albums of 2017

2017 has been full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. This week, Jim and Greg reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.