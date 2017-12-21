6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Brandon Butler is today’s focus, opening for Vandaveer and Bendigo Fletcher at Zanzabar 12/28.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Jidenna is the guest.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular 2017

It’s time again for the annual Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular! Each year, hosts Jim and Greg are joined by holiday music collector Andy Cirzan who shares a mix of rare Christmas records scavenged from dusty record bins around the world.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.