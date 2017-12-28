6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Jack Holiday & The Westerners opening for In Lightning Dec. 6 at Zanzabar get the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

We’ll hear that Nashville sound as we listen back to a couple of our best interviews of 2017 on the next World Cafe. First up, Jason Isbell talks about his album called The Nashville Sound. It was nominated for Album of the Year by the Country Music Association. Also Nashville Correspondent Ann Powers talks with Alison Krauss.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Bob Ezrin, the“producer’s producer,”has been behind the boards for many blockbuster epic albums over the years. He shares stories with Jim and Greg about working on classic albums by Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Kiss, and Peter Gabriel. Plus, up-and-coming R&B singer Amber Mark shares the song that got her Hooked on Sonics, and Greg drops a quarter into the Desert Island Jukebox.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.