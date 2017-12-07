6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today’s spotlight is on Ruston Kelly who is opening for Jason Isbell at the Palace Dec. 15.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – Interview with Margo Price

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Jason Isbell

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Louisville band Comforter premiers a new song.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

World Cafe really goes global with two boundary pushing mini-concerts. In our Latin Roots series it’s Combo Chimbita, a Columbian quartet of first generation New Yorkers playing AfroColombian rhythms with an experimental electro twist. Plus, the rocking explorers Xylouris White, made up of Cretan lute player George Xylouris and Australian drummer Jim White.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Best Albums of 2017

2017 has been full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. This week, Jim and Greg reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.