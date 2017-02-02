6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with The Struts.

2pm – Interview with Old 97’s Rhett Miller.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

Today, a 2012 Vintage Cafe session from Milk Carton Kids. And on a new edition of Latin Roots, Peruvian duo Alejandro and Maria Laura sing songs from the heart. Plus, a special celebration of Groundhog Day.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Krautrock & Remembering Maggie Roche

In the 1970s, German art-rockers took psychedelia and added hypnotic drumbeats and innovative synthesizer sounds to create a style known as Krautrock. Jim and Greg dissect the Krautrock genre and its influential bands like Kraftwerk, Can, and Faust. Plus, they remember the late Maggie Roche of The Roches.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.