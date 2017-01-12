6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for Regina Spektor.

2pm – Craig Pfunder from the Louisville Rock Lottery this Saturday at Headliners.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Chris Anger and Alec Volz from the Louisville Improvisors about this weekend’s Improvapalooza at The Bards Town.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

Today, it’s a 2012 Vintage Cafe with Lord Huron, the musical project spearheaded by L.A.-based artist, Ben Schneider.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Esperanza Spalding & David Bowie, One Year Later

Esperanza Spalding is a singer/songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist, a librettist, a Grammy winner, and much more. She joins Jim and Greg for a candid conversation about exploding genres and creating her theatrical new record. Plus, the music and legacy of David Bowie, one year after his death.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.