6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for Regina Spektor.
2pm – Craig Pfunder from the Louisville Rock Lottery this Saturday at Headliners.
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Chris Anger and Alec Volz from the Louisville Improvisors about this weekend’s Improvapalooza at The Bards Town.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye
Today, it’s a 2012 Vintage Cafe with Lord Huron, the musical project spearheaded by L.A.-based artist, Ben Schneider.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Esperanza Spalding & David Bowie, One Year Later
Esperanza Spalding is a singer/songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist, a librettist, a Grammy winner, and much more. She joins Jim and Greg for a candid conversation about exploding genres and creating her theatrical new record. Plus, the music and legacy of David Bowie, one year after his death.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.