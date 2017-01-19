6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with My Morning Jacket guitarist, Carl Broemel.

2pm – Leif Vollebekk

3p-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

On this Vintage Cafe, Justin Townes Earle performs a set from his 2012 album, Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now. Plus, we’ll hear a live Latin Roots session with Mexican-born singer, Edna Vazquez.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

All Apologies & Opinions on Run the Jewels

It’s good to start a new year with a clean slate – and that can mean apologizing to those you’ve wronged. In that contrite spirit, Jim and Greg share their favorite songs that say “sorry.”

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.