6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with Mike Doughty.

2pm – Interview with Joseph Arthur

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

On a special Sense of Place: Melbourne edition of the World Cafe, Australian rock icon Jen Cloher celebrates the 10 year anniversary of her critically acclaimed debut album, Dead Wood Falls. Also, a Vintage Cafe from Chet Faker, in which he performs songs from his debut album, Built On Glass.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Album Leaf & Opinions on The xx and The Flaming Lips

The Album Leaf combines digital and organic instruments to make a unique sound. Bandleader Jimmy LaValle joins Jim and Greg to talk about the importance of giving electronic music a live experience and how the Album Leaf grew from a side project into a full time gig. Plus, reviews of the new albums from The Flaming Lips and The xx.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.