6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for The Verve Pipe.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

On this Vintage Cafe, we revisit a session with Dr. Dog from just after the release of their 2012 album, Be the Void. Also, a live Latin Roots session with electronic composer and producer, Helado Negro.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Mixtapes 2016 & Musical In Memoriam

Sound Opinions closes out 2016 with the year in song. Jim and Greg present a mixtape of tracks that helped define the past year. And they remember some of the many musicians who passed away in 2016.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.