6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today, listen for LA-based band The Shelters playing the Boom Stage at Forecastle on Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – The Speed of Sound with Mumford and Sons

2:00pm – Interview with Odesza

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

With the help of Jack White’s Third Man Records, the young Nashville band Sunseeker release their much anticipated debut EP Biddeford on July 14th. The Music City four piece now hope to make their presence known nationally – hear why the 21 years olds have been so quickly recognized for their talent in their artistically rich hometown.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

1977 – The Year Punk Broke (Pt. 1), Opinions on Fleet Foxes, and Jody Stephens

In part one of our two-part series on the historic year 1977, Jim and Greg explore the punk explosion in the UK with music writer Jon Savage. They discuss important British bands like The Buzzcocks, The Sex Pistols, and The Clash and what made them so influential. Plus, they’ll review the new record from indie folk band Fleet Foxes, and Big Star’s Jody Stephens shares the song that got him Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.