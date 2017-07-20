6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today, listen for a tune from Tommy Keene who is opening for Matthew Sweet at Headliners Saturday, July 29th.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – The Speed of Sound with Dwight Yoakam

2:00pm – Interview with JD McPherson

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

David Crosby collaborated with members of Snarky Puppy for his new album, Lighthouse. He talks about the excitement writing new songs with the group, and how they have reinvigorated highlights from his past like CSN’s “Woodstock” in an encore edition of the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

1977 – The Year Punk Broke (Pt. 2) & She-Devils

In part two of our series 1977: The Year Punk Broke, Jim and Greg look at the punk movement stateside with music writer Ira Robbins. They discuss how The Ramones, Talking Heads, and the rest of the CBGB scene inspired generations of artists. Plus, an interview and live performance from Montreal electronic duo She-Devils.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.