6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today listen for country singer Sunny Sweeney who is opening for Whitey Morgan & the 78’s tonight at Headliners.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – The Speed of Sound with Kurt Vile

2:00pm – Interview with Lee Ranaldo

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Inspired by her great uncle, a Grenada-born cabaret star, Ala.Ni has been singing since childhood. It shows on her new, acapella album, You & I. She reflects on the secret love affair that inspired it and more today on the World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Fantasy Songs, Slowdive & Opinions on Public Enemy

The fantasy powerhouse Game of Thrones is returning for its penultimate season. With dragons, knights, and magic on their minds, Jim and Greg play their favorite songs about fantasy worlds. Plus, a review of the latest from hip-hop stalwarts Public Enemy, and Neil Halstead of Slowdive shares the song that got him Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.