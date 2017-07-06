6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today listen for a tune from The Cairo Gang opening for CFM at Zanzabar this Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – The Speed of Sound with Walk The Moon

2:00pm – Beware The Images debut a brand new song!

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Allison Crutchfield came of musical age in the DIY punk scene, and has collaborated with many bands including P.S. Eliot and Bad Banana which she founded with her twin sister Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. This year, she released her beautifully crafted and very personal debut full-length solo album called, Tourist in This Town.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

World Tour – New Zealand & Opinions on Lorde

The Sound Opinions World Tour rolls along, making its next stop in beautiful New Zealand. Jim and Greg take a virtual trip to the other side of the world to explore the best of kiwi music, focusing on the influential jangly pop movement known as the Dunedin Sound. Plus, they review the sophomore album from New Zealand’s biggest pop star, Lorde.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.